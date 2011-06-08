All Shall Perish Post New Song, "Procession of Ashes"

Oakland-based extreme metal band All Shall Perish have posted the new song “Procession of Ashes” from their upcoming album, This Is Where Is Ends, here. The album goes on sale physically and digitally on July 26.

As previously reported, All Shall Perish recently participated in a live chat during which they answered questions from fans. Watch the re-broadcast here.

This Is Where It Ends is All Shall Perish’s fourth full-length record and follow-up to their 2008 release, Awaken the Dreamers. The album was recorded and mixed at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland with producer Zack Ohren (Suffocation).

This Is Where It Ends will mark the recording debut of new drummer Adam Pierce and guitar virtuoso Francesco Artusato from Treviso, Italy.