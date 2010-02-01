American Carnage Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced

Slayer and Megadeth have announced the new, confirmed routing for the American Carnage North American Tour, which will commence with the rescheduled Canadian Carnage East dates in Quebec City on Friday, July 23. Slayer will then head to Europe for a run of festival dates, returning to kick off the American Carnage leg in Albany, NY on August 11.

American Carnage will play 26 dates across the United States and Eastern Canada up to the Labor Day weekend, ending in Portland, OR, on September 4. Testament will be Special Guest on all shows. Tickets purchased for the American Carnage shows when they first went on sale late last year will be honored for these rescheduled dates. Complete information regarding ticket sales can be found at slayer.net, megadeth.com and testamentlegiions.com.

Due to venue availability and other conflicts, the shows originally scheduled in El Paso, Houston, Nashville, Duluth, and Louisville cannot be rescheduled at this time, and ticket holders may obtain refunds at point of purchase. However, new cities have been added to the American Carnage itinerary, with dates now scheduled in Cleveland, Kansas City, San Diego and Sacramento. The confirmed, complete itinerary is below.

The American Carnage Tour, originally scheduled to take place in January and February, had to be put on hold due to Slayer's vocalist/bassist, Tom Araya's ongoing, minimally invasive treatments for what was diagnosed as a Cervical Radiculopathy, an occupational hazard for the rocker who is known for aggressively swinging his long mane of hair while performing. Right after the first of the year, Araya made the difficult decision to undergo a surgical procedure, called an Anterior Cervical Discectomy with Fusion, a relatively routine practice with an excellent recovery rate. That surgery took place early last week.

"The doctors said that Tom's surgery went very smoothly and was a resounding success," said Rick Sales, long-time Slayer manager. "He's home now, doing really well, and he said the numbness in his fingers had already diminished considerably."

Shortly after the surgery, Slayer's Kerry King received a text from Tom: "Awake and feeling good, actually whatever he did, it feels better."

The American Carnage Tour will mark the first time that Slayer, Megadeth and Testament will have toured the U.S. together since 1991's epic Clash of the Titans tour, making this truly a "must-see" event.

Slayer recently announced the rescheduling of its headline tour in the U.K. and Europe, and Megadeth and Testament are currently on tour together playing U.S. cities that will not be on the American Carnage itinerary.

The complete, confirmed itinerary for the American Carnage North American Tour is as follows:

JULY

23 Pavillon de la Jeunesse, Quebec City, QC CANADA

24 Heavy MTL, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC CANADA

26 Metro Centre, Halifax, NS CANADA

27 Moncton Coliseum, Moncton, NB CANADA

29 Molson Amphitheatre, Toronto, ONT CANADA

30 John Labatt Centre Center, London, ONT CANADA

(Slayer European festivals)

AUGUST

11 Glens Falls Civic Center, Glens Falls, NY

12 Izod Center, East Rutherford, NJ

14 Tsongas Arena, Boston, MA

15 Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, NJ

16 Chevrolet Theatre, Wallingford, CT

18 Tower City Amphitheatre, Cleveland, OH

19 Joe Louis Arena, Detroit,MI

20 UIC Pavillon, Chicago, IL

21 Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Minneapolis, MN

23 Cap Fed Park @Sandstone, Kansas City, KS

25 Magness Arena, Denver, CO

26 Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

27 Dodge Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

29 Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

30 Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA

31 Cow Palace, San Francisco, CA

SEPTEMBER

1 Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA

3 Wamu Theatre, Seattle, WA

4 Washington County Fairgrounds, Portland, OR