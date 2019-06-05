Amon Amarth Share Official "Mjölner, Hammer of Thor” Video

Amon Amarth have shared the official video for "Mjölner, Hammer of Thor," from their recent album, Berserker

Said frontman Johan Hegg about Beserker: "The previous album was a concept album, but we didn't want to get into a situation where every album has to be a concept record, so this is different. We wanted to step away from that and look at being a little bit more diverse, with the lyrics and everything else. I got ideas from lots of different things, from history stuff and mythological sources. Sometimes you just get something in your head and there doesn't have to be a bigger meaning behind it — sometimes it's just a great metal lyric that fits with a great metal song. And these are fucking great metal songs.

Hegg continued: "For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band. If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing? We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is. We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best fucking job in the world."