Grab a free AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier head and cab model from IK Multimedia this month

By published

Get a free download of the legendary high-gain amp emulation before March 28

IK Multimedia MESA / Boogie Triple Rectifier giveaway
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia has announced it's giving away a download of its officially licensed Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier head and 4x12 Recto Traditional Slant cab models for AmpliTube.

Until March 28, users of AmpliTube 5 – and the free version, AmpliTube 5 CS – can claim the Mesa Triple Rec emulation by registering or logging in to the User Area over on the IK Multimedia website

IK says users just need to follow the pop-up message displayed once you login to redeem the download. You can then proceed to Manage My Products and use the software tab to install and authorize the product for free.

The Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier – and its predecessor the Dual Rectifier – have become iconic in the amp world and bywords for aggressive metal and punk tones. 

AmpliTube’s emulation, like the real thing, offers three channels, eight-mode operation and the ability to shift between tube and solid-state sections. As such, despite its high-gain reputation, there’s a lot of flexibility within the controls.

IK has previously offered the Triple Rec for free for a limited period, so if you’ve not picked it up before, head over to IK Multimedia before March 28, 2022.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.