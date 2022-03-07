Grab a free AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier head and cab model from IK Multimedia this month

IK Multimedia has announced it's giving away a download of its officially licensed Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier head and 4x12 Recto Traditional Slant cab models for AmpliTube.

Until March 28, users of AmpliTube 5 – and the free version, AmpliTube 5 CS – can claim the Mesa Triple Rec emulation by registering or logging in to the User Area over on the IK Multimedia website.

IK says users just need to follow the pop-up message displayed once you login to redeem the download. You can then proceed to Manage My Products and use the software tab to install and authorize the product for free.

The Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier – and its predecessor the Dual Rectifier – have become iconic in the amp world and bywords for aggressive metal and punk tones.

AmpliTube’s emulation, like the real thing, offers three channels, eight-mode operation and the ability to shift between tube and solid-state sections. As such, despite its high-gain reputation, there’s a lot of flexibility within the controls.

IK has previously offered the Triple Rec for free for a limited period, so if you’ve not picked it up before, head over to IK Multimedia before March 28, 2022.