Ancient Roman death metal has arrived with this gladiatorial guitar playthrough

ADE are an Ancient Roman Metal band. Yep, you read that right. The first-of-their-kind (that we know of) outfit are dedicated to teaching the world about ancient Rome - specifically under Julius Caesar - through brutally heavy music.

Today, in a Guitar World exclusive, guitarist Fabio Palazzola plays through the album’s closing track, Imperator. With heavy-hitting drop-tuned riffs spanning the fretboard, this track is sure to open the pit wherever it's played. You can hear the original below.

2019 saw ADE release their fittingly titled latest album, Rise of the Empire. The record opens with Forge the Myth, a cinematic orchestral piece, with cultural flavorings sprinkled throughout, immediately immersing you in their ancient Roman world.

What follows is an onslaught of death metal, with demonic growling vocals, frantic blast beats, sweeping lead guitar lines and drop-tuned riff madness, spliced with contemplative orchestration.

Rise of the Empire is available now via Extreme Metal Music/Rockshots Records.