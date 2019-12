We know people from all over the world read stories on GuitarWorld.com, but if you happen to be in New York City today -- Tuesday, September 6-- be sure to visit the Apple Store at 401 W. 14th St. from 6 to 7 p.m. and join Guitar World for a live Guitar World Lick of the Day blues event.

It's your chance to learn some blues licks and tricks from blues authority -- and Guitar World staffer -- Andy Aledort using the iPad, the Lick of the Day app and more!