Andy James finds “the ultimate guitar tone” with his signature STL Tones Tonality plugin

STL Tones has announced the Tonality: Andy James guitar plugin suite, in collaboration with the UK shred wizard.

Boasting models of James’s private guitar amp collection, the suite promises a mix-ready sound.

Three amps are onboard, as well as two overdrive pedals, three effects pedals (delay, reverb and lo-fi), plus a cab room - there’s also a dual amp and cab mixer module for blending different amps and cabs.

“This plug-in has completed my lifelong search for the ultimate guitar tone, completely in the box,” says an excited Andy James.

“100% creativity while recording, 0% time wasted tweaking and second guessing my sound.”

The Andy James Tonality plugin is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and standalone version for an introductory price of $89.99 from STL Tones - a 10-day trial is also available.