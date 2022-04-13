Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.

“We’re not,” replied Wilson when asked if she and her sister were feuding. “It’s a myth. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.”

That compromise, according to Ann, stems from the pair’s differing creative visions for the iconic Seattle rock band, who founded in 1967. While Ann says she is enthusiastic to “break rules”, she claims Nancy would rather explore “legacy stuff”.

“Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she’s more satisfied to ride the LA imaging thing and just do legacy stuff,” she continued. “So that’s a real split between us.”

However, Wilson played down the extent of the current impasse, and went on to optimistically say, “Things like this will happen, though, but then they’ll get better, and we’ll love each other more."

(Image credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Ann and Nancy Wilson have been the face and songwriting force behind Heart since the early ‘70s. Their most recent studio endeavor under the Heart banner was 2016’s Beautiful Broken, which mostly comprised reimagined renditions of tracks from the wider Heart repertoire. They also teamed up for a tour in 2019, which resulted in Live at Atlantic City.

Since then, Nancy Wilson has gone on to release her first-ever solo album You and Me, which arrived last year. Ann, meanwhile, recently announced she’d recruited Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Warren Haynes for her own solo effort, Fierce Bliss.

It is Ann’s third solo album following the arrival of two covers albums, Hope & Glory and Immortal, in 2007 and 2018, respectively.

Earlier this year, Nancy Wilson announced her plans to tour under the moniker Nancy Wilson’s Heart – a newly assembled band that does not include her sister.

Ann Wilson, meanwhile, recently told Rock Cellar that she has plans for an event that will celebrate Heart's 50th anniversary next year, for which she will “invite everyone who's ever been in the band“.

