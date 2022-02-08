Ann Wilson recruits Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Warren Haynes for new solo album, Fierce Bliss

Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, has announced a new solo album, Fierce Bliss.

For Fierce Bliss, Wilson recruited a couple of killer guest electric guitar players, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Warren Haynes. Session guitar heavyweight Tom Bukovac, meanwhile, is featured throughout the album, which is set for an April 29 release via Silver Lining Music.

You can check out the music video for the record's first single and opening track, Greed, below.

With a springy, hugely satisfying riff, pillowy keyboard work, and a typically phenomenal vocal performance from Wilson, Greed's bound to please Heart fans of all eras.

“Greed is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want more,” Wilson said of the tune in a press release. “Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving. It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.

“I think people who claim to have made every decision from a root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, [are] lying," she continued. "I think everybody who ventures into especially the music industry hoping for a career with big success, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry.”

Fierce Bliss was produced by Wilson and Bukovac, and features Haynes on the songs Gladiator and Angel’s Blues, and Shepherd on Bridge of Sighs (a cover of the classic Robin Trower tune) and Missionary Man. Vince Gill, meanwhile, lends some vocals to a version of Queen's Love of My Life.

Gladiator and Angel’s Blues – which were co-produced by Haynes – also feature Gov't Mule bass guitar man Jorgen Carlsson and drummer Matt Abts.

You can check out Fierce Bliss's cover art and track list below, and preorder the album at Wilson's website.

(Image credit: Silver Lining Music)

Ann Wilson – Fierce Bliss: