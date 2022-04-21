Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Love

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill.

Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals and a twinkly electric guitar, which employs an edge-of-break-up tone that eloquently blurs the boundary between lead and rhythm.

The guitar's exploration of dynamics is top notch in the track, matching the fluctuations in Wilson’s gripping lyrical flow with both soothing chordal strums and bite-y treble string picks. As the cover progresses, so does the sense of urgency, with the instrumentation swelling by way of some interlude licks and gain-tinged arpeggios.

There’s a guitar solo at the 2:10 mark, too, which perfectly embodies the six-string approach to the track, combining sublime harmonies, silky melodies and some May-esque bends.

Of the new effort, Wilson reflected, “Love of My Life is a beautiful song about endless love. It was my honor to duet with Vince Gill on this song; an unforgettable experience for which I’m grateful.

“I had the idea for the Queen song Love of My Life as a duet,” she continued, “so I just tried to picture who would be ‘the male angel’ that would sing the other part of it.

“I thought how great the song would be if it was stripped down and just sung with soul, and it had to be Vince Gill because he’s got that voice, that soul.”

Fierce Bliss, Wilson’s third solo LP, will be released on April 29, and will be the Heart legend’s first album since 2018’s Immortal. Gill won’t be the only guest on the record, either, with Wilson also recruiting Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes for the album.

Shepherd’s contributions to Fierce Bliss can already be heard on the previously released single Missionary Man, on which he played “his butt off”, with the bluesman set to feature on one other track, Bridge of Sighs.

Haynes, meanwhile, will crop up on Gladiator and a rendition of Robin Trower’s Angel’s Blues – tracks he helped produce.

Love of My Life and Missionary Man join two other pre-album releases – lead single Greed, and the riff-driven A Moment in Heaven.

Fierce Bliss is available to preorder now via Silver Lining Music ahead of its release next week.

In other Ann Wilson news, the Heart icon recently issued an update regarding her relationship with her sister Nancy, after rumors emerged purporting the pair were feuding.

Addressing the speculation, Wilson commented, “We’re not feuding. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.”

“Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she’s more satisfied to ride the LA imaging thing and just do legacy stuff,” she continued. “So that’s a real split between us.”