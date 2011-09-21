Anthrax, Dream Theater Crack Billboard U.S. Top 15

It's not too often we get to report on really great metal albums making noise near the top of the Billboard charts. This week, there are two.

Anthrax's first album in eight years -- and first with singer Joey Belladonna in 20 -- sold almost 30,000 copies in its first week to land at the No. 12 spot on the Billboard 200 Charts. The album was released the day before the band opened the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium, a day which also happened to be named Anthrax Day in the Bronx.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian commented on the album's early success, saying, "I'm absolutely thrilled with the fact that our Anthrax Army came out in force this week to show the world that good music matters. Thank you to all our friends, old and new! It's a privilege to do this for you."

Dream Theater's first album without drummer Mike Portnoy also proved a success, with A Dramatic Turn of Events moving over 36,000 units to arrive at No. 8 on the charts.

UPDATE: A late edition to the list, as The Devil Wears Prada's new album Dead Throne also landed near the top of the charts, hitting the No. 10 spot on the list. You can read more here.