Anthrax Premiere Cover of Rush's "Anthem"

Anthrax has just posted a taste of the band's upcoming EP, Anthems, which is due out March 19 on Megaforce Records.

"Anthem," the band's cover of the classic Rush song, can be heard right here.

The eight-song Anthems EP pays tribute to the classic songs by some of Anthrax's favorite bands from the 1970s. In addition to Rush's "Anthem," the track listing includes Thin Lizzy's "Jailbreak," "TNT" by AC/DC, Boston's "Smokin'," "Big Eyes" by Cheap Trick, Journey's "Keep on Runnin," as well as the album version and a special remix of Anthrax's "Crawl" from the band's critically acclaimed 2011 album Worship Music.