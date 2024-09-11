“At a certain point we couldn’t get into 606 anymore. Some band called the Foo Fighters had it booked out for a month”: Scott Ian and Jonathan Donais check in from the studio to explain why the new Anthrax record will “punch people in the face”

By
published

It's been a long time coming, but as Ian explains, life is complicated – and the forthcoming studio album from the Big Four alumni could be their best and heaviest since the ’80s

Charlie Benante, Scott Ian and Frank Bello of Anthrax in the studio control room with producer Jay Ruston
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Fans champing at the bit for the follow-up to the volcanic 2016 Anthrax album For All Kings will have to wait just a little longer. In early 2024, the band hoped to have the still-untitled record out by year’s end. Now they’re shooting for a release date sometime in 2025.

“We’re taking our time and not rushing anything because we want it to be exactly how we want it,” rhythm guitarist and lyricist Scott Ian says.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Wiederhorn
Jon Wiederhorn

Jon is an author, journalist, and podcaster who recently wrote and hosted the first 12-episode season of the acclaimed Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, an exclusive from Diversion Podcasts/iHeart. He is also the primary author of the popular Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal and the sole author of Raising Hell: Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends. In addition, he co-wrote I'm the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax (with Scott Ian), Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen (with Al Jourgensen), and My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory (with Roger Miret). Wiederhorn has worked on staff as an associate editor for Rolling Stone, Executive Editor of Guitar Magazine, and senior writer for MTV News. His work has also appeared in Spin, Entertainment Weekly, Yahoo.com, Revolver, Inked, Loudwire.com and other publications and websites.