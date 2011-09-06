Anthrax, Testament, Death Angel Announce Tour Dates

It looks like the rumors of a tour featuring Anthrax, Testament, Death Angel and Overkill were 3/4 true anyway. The dates have been release for a fall tour featuring Anthrax, Testament and Death Angel have been announced, which will kick off after Anthrax's show on September 14 as part of the Big Four concert at Yankee Stadium.

You can find full tour dates below.

On the tour, Testament lead singer Chuck Billy commented: "We're excited to do this tour because Anthrax was actually the first band we ever toured with. It's an accomplishment 20 odd years later that we're going to do it again. The tour kick-off date is actually about five days difference from the kick off date of the first tour 20 years ago."

"We've been tight with the guys in Testament for a long, long time," adds Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. "So we're really looking forward to hanging out with them on the road. And all of us in Anthrax are big Death Angel fans, so this is going to be a monster of a good time -- for all of us and for the fans. Plus, with the incredible success of The Big Four shows over the last year, we wanted to tour with some of the 'second wave' of thrash bands."

Anthrax, Testament and Death Angel Fall Tour Dates