Arch Enemy "Yesterday Is Dead and Gone" Video Premiere

We've partnered with Arch Enemy to present to you the first-ever look at the band's new video "Yesterday Is Dead and Gone" (see video below). The song is from the Swedish heavy metal act's forthcoming record, Khaos Legions (Century Media), which is slated to hit stores on June 7th. Khaos Legions is Arch Enemy’s ninth studio album and marks a return to new, original material, after 2008's Tyrants Of The Rising Sun – Live In Japan live DVD/CD and 2009's re-recordings album, The Root Of All Evil. “This album is kind of nuts,” says guitarist Michael Amott. “It’s a very exciting record for me because it encapsulates everything that Arch Enemy is about. It was written over a four year period, so I think that’s why it’s got a lot of depth and girth to it”

KHAOS LEGIONS tracklist: 1.Khaos Overture (intro) 2.Yesterday Is Dead And Gone 3.Bloodstained Cross 4.Under Black Flags We March 5.No Gods, No Masters 6.City Of The Dead 7.Through The Eyes Of A Raven 8.Cruelty Without Beauty 9.We Are A Godless Entity (Instrumental) 10.Cult Of Chaos 11.Thorns In My Flesh 12.Turn To Dust (Instrumental) 13.Vengeance Is Mine 14.Secrets Produced by Rickard Bengtsson and ARCH ENEMY Mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap KOVERED IN KHAOS bonus CD tracklist*: 1.Warning (Discharge) 2.Wings Of Tomorrow (Europe) 3.The Oath (Kiss) 4.The Book Of Heavy Metal (Dream Evil) *CD2 of the ltd edition and also on the Double LP vinyl Arch Enemy Line-Up: Angela Gossow – vocals Michael Amott – guitars Christopher Amott – guitars Sharlee D’Angelo – bass Daniel Erlandsson – drums ARCH ENEMY LIVE KHAOS: May-14-2011 - Boulevard Festival @ C.O.C. Stadium, Casablanca (Morocco) May-27-2011 - Metalfest Open Air Switzerland, Pratteln May-28-2011 - Metalfest Open Air Germany, Dessau May-29-2011 - Metalfest Open Air Austria, Mining May-31-2011 - Majestic Music Club, Bratislava (Slovakia) June-04-2011 - Metalfest Open Air Hungary June-05-2011 - Metalfest Open Air Czech Republic June-18-2011 - Metaltown 2011, Gothenburg (Sweden) June-23-2011 - Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg June-25-2011 - Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel (Belgium) July-01-2011 – Matrix, Bochum (Germany) July-02-2011 - Fortarock Festival Park Brakkenstein, Nijmegen (Netherlands) July-10-2011 – Sonisphere Knebworth, Apollo Stage (UK) July-12-2011 - Metal Camp, Tolmin, Slovenia July-14-2011 - Lez' Art Scenique Festival, Selesat (France) July-15-2011 - Sonisphere Spain, Getafe-Open Air July-22-2011 - Tuska, Suvilahti, Helsinki (Finland) July-30-2011 - MetaLmorphosiS 2011 (Cyprus) August-18-2011 - Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl (Germany)