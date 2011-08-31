Arch/Matheos Track-By-Track: "On The Fence"

The new band from John Arch (ex-Fates Warning) and Jim Matheos (Fates Warning) -- appropriately titled Arch/Matheos -- will release their debut album, Sympathetic Resonance, on September 13 via Metal Blade Records.

In the weeks leading up to the album's release, we'll be rolling out exclusive videos of John Arch and Jim Matheos -- who are joined on the album by Joey Vera on bass, Bobby Jarzombek on drums, and Frank Aresti on additional lead guitar -- discussing the album track-by-track, along with a video interview with the Matheos and Frank Aresti straight from the Guitar World studios!

Today, the guys talk about the fourth track from Sympathetic Resonance, "On The Fence." In case you missed the first three, you can check out "Neurotically Wired" here, "Midnight Serenade" here and "Stained Glass Sky" here. You can also check out more from the band at their official website.