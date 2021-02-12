Arielle debuts Brian May signature model in new single, Peace of Mind

Austin-based singer-songwriter Arielle has debuted her asymmetric Brian May Guitars signature model on new single, Peace of Mind.

The track is taken from her upcoming full-length Analog Girl In A Digital World, which drops May 7. True to its name, the album was recorded half digitally and half to tape, to reflect the impact music from the '60s and '70s had on Arielle's artistry. In addition, and rather impressively, each track was recorded in a single take.

The BMG Arielle was first announced back in 2019, and earlier this month we received a closer look at its spec sheet.

“This is the very first guitar that Brian May guitars has ever offered that is not based on my original Red Special,” Brian May commented. “Designed by, and named after Arielle, it’s a new dimension.

“To understand why this guitar was irresistible to me, you have to hold her in your hands. The guitar is light, smooth and agile. She sings like a bird.”

“Arielle is an awesome musician,” the Queen legend continues. “She is a truly phenomenal player, with an ability to produce the most beautiful tones as well technical mastery. We collaborated in making the Arielle a new mission to guitarists everywhere – to open up a new door to excellence.

“Arielle’s playing reaches places I never knew existed. I believe this guitar will do the same.”

Analog Girl In A Digital World is available for pre-order now in CD, vinyl and digital formats. For more information, head over to Arielle's website.