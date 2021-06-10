Arturia promises “audio effects you’ll actually use” with its analog-inspired FX Collection 2 plugins

French electronics co Arturia has announced FX Collection 2, which promises to include “audio effects you’ll actually use”.

The new collection expands the number of effects to 22 – among the new offerings are Bus FORCE, an original parallel processor with filter, EQ, compressor and saturation modules; the Neve-esque Comp DIODE-609; Mu-Tron-alike Phaser BI-TRON; and Roland Juno-inspired Chorus JUN-6.

Elsewhere, the Space Echo-aping Delay Tape-201 offers a range of new preamp options, while Arturia is also promising a refined preset browser, 200 new presets, and enhanced in-app lessons.

Otherwise, the lineup includes the same effects as the original FX Collection – highlights for guitarists are the Delay MEMORY-BRIGADE, inspired by the Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Man; a trio of plate, spring and cinematic reverbs; and three preamps, one of which is based on the Telefunken V76 used on The Beatles’ White Album.

FX Collection 2 is currently available for $299/€299, rising to $399/€399 on 25 June 2021, while upgrade offers are available for existing Arturia users.

For more information, head over to Arturia.