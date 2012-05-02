Asking Alexandria Release 'Through Sin and Self-Destruction' Short Film Trailer

British metalcore band Asking Alexandria will release a "shocking" new short film titled Through Sin and Self-Destruction on May 15.

The film — which promises a "controversial, uncensored look into the real lives of a new era of rockstars for today's generation" — will be available exclusively on iTunes.

You can watch the official trailer for Through Sin and Self-Destruction below.

Filmed since the release of Asking Alexandria's sophomore album, Reckless & Relentless, the film includes the band's three music videos from the album: “Reckless & Relentless,” “To The Stage” and “Dear Insanity.”