Audient unveils upgraded iD4 and iD14 MKII audio interfaces, new EVO Start Recording Bundle

British audio tech company Audient is coming into 2021 with all guns blazing, unveiling the next generation of two iD audio interfaces – the iD4 (MKII) and iD14 (MKII) – as well as the brand-new EVO Start Recording Bundle.

The upgraded iD4 (MKII) and iD14 (MKII) now provide 120dB of dynamic range on the DACs and ADCs and are bus powered via USB 3.0 and USB-C connection. The iD14 also benefits from the addition of dual headphones outputs and two extra line outputs.

Both models now boast a modern gun-metal finish, and – best of all – cost the same as their predecessors.

The EVO Start Recording Bundle, meanwhile, comprises the EVO 4 audio interface, the SR1 large diaphragm condenser mic plus shockmount, and the SR2000 monitoring grade headphones.

The iD4 (MKII) is available for $199 and the iD14 (MKII) for $299. The EVO Start Recording Bundle is offered for $249.

Get more information, as well as a glimpse of the company’s redesigned website, at Audient.com.