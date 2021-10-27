Blackstar has teamed up with Audio Pro for a special edition of its DrumFire multi-room speaker

Audio Pro’s DrumFire multi-room hifi speaker has always borrowed its aesthetic from the guitar world, recalling the aesthetic of the amp stack in its head and cab-style design.

Now UK amp firm Blackstar has announced it has partner with Swedish home audio firm for the limited edition Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition.

“When you go to see a live band there’s an anticipation of the experience, the excitement of live sound,” says Blackstar founder Ian Robinson.

“We wanted to have a speaker for the home that would create the same expectation and enjoyment. The Drumfire Blackstar Edition is a statement that you’re serious about music.”

Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro, has returned the sentiment, adding: “We think the connection between Blackstar and Drumfire is solid. The feedback we have received from consumers on Drumfire so far is that it delivers a massive, rocking sound that no other multi-room speaker is able to…

“It feels like attending a rock concert right there in your home when playing the Drumfire. And as Blackstar wants to create a connection between stage and home, it certainly feels like the right choice of product to achieve it with.”

It‘s not all marketing hyperbole, either. Our sister publication - the venerable What HiFi? – described the original DrumFire as “scorchingly good”, saying “As an all-in-one system to which to connect a multitude of sources, the Drumfire is a great choice for the money.”

The Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition retails for 7,000 KR (approx. $814) and is available from November 10. Head to audiopro.com for more information.