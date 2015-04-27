August Burns Red Exclusive: "In the Studio with JB Brubaker" — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "In the Studio with JB Brubaker," a new video featuring the August Burns Red guitarist—and his gear!

In the clip, which you can watch below, Brubaker discusses the effects and guitars used on the band's new album, Found in Far Away Places, which will be released June 30 via Fearless Records.

"With this record, we have probably more time than we actually need," Brubaker says. "We're working at a pretty leisurely pace, letting everything happen pretty organically."

The album is already available for pre-order from iTunes (complete with an instant-gratification download of one song, "The Wake") and through augustburnsred.merchnow.com as part of several different bundles.

For more about August Burns Red, Brubaker and the new album, visit augustburnsred.com and follow along on Facebook.