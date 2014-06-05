Australia's Monks of Mellonwah Set to Tour U.S.

Australian alternative rock band Monks Of Mellonwah are set to visit the United States for the third time in their brief career.

The Sydney-based band, who are signed to A&R Worldwide, won Best International Rock Band at the LA Music Awards and AIM Music Awards.

Their 2014 album, Turn The People, which Popmatters called "one of the top releases of 2014 so far," can be heard/shared at Bandcamp or Soundcloud.

Here are the band's upcoming dates:

June 6th - Last Exit Live, Phoenix, 9PM

June 9th - Viper Room, West Hollywood, 8 PM

June 10th - The Standard, Fresno, 8 PM

June 11th - The Atrium @ The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA , 9 PM

June 12th - The Boardwalk, Orangevale, CA, 8PM

June 13th - Doug Fir, Portland, OR, 8 PM

June 14th - Bodega Nightclub, Reno, NV, 8 PM

June 17th - Crocodile, Seattle, WA, 8 PM

w/Scott Stapp

June 20th - Chameleon Club, Lancaster, PA

June 21st - The Emporium, Patchogue, NY

June 24th - Latitude Live, Pittsburgh, PA

June 25th - The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

June 28th - The Machine Shop, Flint, MI

June 29th - Buster's Billiards & Backroom, Lexington, KY

July 1st - Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, MO