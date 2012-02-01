Author Jeff Wagner Picks His Top 5 Rush Albums

Today is February 1, 2012 -- or 2.1.12. That magic combination of numbers makes today Rush Day, if only in the minds of the worldwide community of Rush fans.

In celebration of all things Rush, we got former Metal Maniacs editor and author of Mean Deviation: Four Decades of Progressive Heavy Metal (Bazillion Points) Jeff Wagner to step in and name his top five Rush albums.

