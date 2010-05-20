Avenged Sevenfold Announce Title And Release Date For Upcoming Album

Southern California’s Avenged Sevenfold have announced the title and release date for their upcoming fifth studio album: Nightmare will be released by Warner Bros. Records on July 17th, 2010.

The album’s explosive first single (and title track) hits radio today and will be available from all digital service providers tomorrow. Nightmare was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Eminem) and mixed by noted engineer Andy Wallace.

In August, Avenged Sevenfold will co-headline the first annual Rockstar Energy Drink UPROAR Festival with Disturbed. Also on the bill are Stone Sour, Halestorm and Hell Yeah. The UPROAR tour, which will hit amphitheaters and arenas, marks the band’s first tour since the passing of beloved friend and drummer Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan. Mike Portnoy from Dream Theater plays drums on Nightmare and will also tour with the band for the tour.