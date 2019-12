Avenged Sevenfold have released the music video for the lead single and title track off their new album, Hail to the King, which will hit stores August 27.

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Avenged Sevenfold appear on the cover of the current issue of Guitar World, which is available now on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.

Check out our Avenged Sevenfold cover story here!