Avenged Sevenfold Streaming New Album, 'Hail to the King,' on iTunes

Avenged Sevenfold will release their new album, Hail to the King, August 27.

In anticipation, the band is streaming the album in its entirety on iTunes right now.

CLICK HERE to check it out

Avenged Sevenfold appear on the cover of the brand-new October 2013 issue of Guitar World, which is available at the Guitar World Online Store and on newsstands now.

Check out an excerpt of our cover story HERE — and, as a bonus, our review of the new Schecter USA Hellwin 100 guitar amp, a collaboration between amp guru James Brown and Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates.