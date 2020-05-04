Azusa deliver an ultra-tight guitar and bass playthrough of Kill / Destroy

Extreme-metal supergroup Azusa - which count members of Extol, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Sea + Air among their ranks - deliver a unique concoction of melodic thrash, hardcore and a defined visual aesthetic. That particular heavy niche is best heard on new album Loop of Yesterday, which also features an appearance from Testament lead guitarist Alex Skolnick.

Kill / Destroy showcases this punishing blend with dirty vocals, super-tight drumming and guitar and bass locked in perfect unison. The latter is put on full display in this simultaneous guitar and bass playthrough, as guitarist Christer Espevoll and bassist Liam Wilson tear through the track - with Espevoll even switching guitars halfway through...

"Kill/Destroy was the last song we wrote that made it to Loop of Yesterdays," Espevoll recalls. "After having been in experimental mode for a while we felt it was time for a more straightforward, banger approach for this song. We chose Kill/Destroy as the opener on our fall 2019 tour as it's one of our more immediate songs, and it worked really well."

Regarding electric guitars, Espevoll uses a Fender Stratocaster and an Ibanez RG770, while Wilson uses a no-label bass that he constructed himself - alas, his original Zon basses are in repair quarantine.

Azusa's Loop of Yesterdays is available now via Indie Recordings.