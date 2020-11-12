b3 unveils new SL-K double-cut in a cornucopia of finishes

As well as launching the hugely customizable headless UltraModern 24, California builder b3 Guitar has announced another – this time headstocked – electric guitar model, the SL-K.

The result of a collaboration b3's Gene Baker and Japanese master builder Yoshiyuki Kikuchi, the SL-K's construction consists of a mahogany body with a maple top, a mahogany neck with a 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard and an ebony headstock overlay.

It's fitted with proprietary b3 humbucking pickups, which can be controlled via two volume and two tone knobs, and a three-way selector switch. The guitar also features two push/pull coil-taps which offer additional tonal options.

Other features include Gotoh nickel hardware and a light urethane finish. A hardshell case also comes with every purchase.

The SL-K is available now for $2,995 in 10 finishes: Black, Honey Burst, Trans Blue, Trans Red, Gold Top, Brock Burst, White, Trans Purple, Lavender Blue Metallic, and Black Top.

For more information, head to b3 Guitars.