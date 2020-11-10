b3 launches headless, hugely customizable UltraModern 24

California-based builder b3 Guitars has added a new headless model to its lineup, the UltraModern 24.

An evolution of the company's existing headstocked UltraModern 22 model, the UltraModern 24 features Fishman Fluence pickups, which can be controlled via its push/pull tone pots and five-way selector switch. Mini-toggles are also included and allow the player to change each pickup's voicing.

The guitar also features a Sophia 2:92 tremolo with a global tuning system, and a Sophia locking nut with a replaceable nut face. A double graphite reinforced bolt-on neck is also featured, as well as a dual-action truss rod.

Aside from the aforementioned, the rest of the guitar's features – including body wood, neck and fingerboard material and hardware color – are fully customizable. Customers can even opt for a hollowbody construction, should they desire.

The UltraModern 24 is available now starting at $5,325, but of course, its price rises in line with customization options chosen. For more information, head to b3 Guitars.