Balaguer Guitars unveils '80s synthwave-inspired limited-edition Espada model

Balaguer Guitars has announced a limited-edition version of its Espada model – and first-ever graphic electric guitar – the Synthwave Espada.

Right off the bat, the guitar's visuals demand attention: a synthwave decal is affixed to the top of the guitar, and is completed by a cosmic holographic sparkle finish on the back, sides and headstock.

Construction-wise, the Synthwave Espada features an alder body, a roasted quartersawn bolt-on maple neck and a 16"-radius 22-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Balaguer Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Balaguer Guitars)

Electronics come by way of a pair of Balaguer-designed Evergreen Alnico V humbucking pickups, controlled via a singular volume knob with a push/pull coil split and a three-way blade switch.

Besides its 25.5" scale length, other features of the guitar include a Graphtech nut, 18:1 ratio locking tuners, a Balaguer brass hardtail bridge and Luminlay side dot markers.

The Synthwave Espada is available now for $1,399. For more information, head over to Balaguer Guitars.