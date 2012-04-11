Baroness Announce July Release Date for New Album, 'Yellow & Green'

Savannah, Georgia-based metal quartet Baroness have announced a summer release for their new album, Yellow & Green.

"We had been on tour for eight years, and we decided to take a break from our adventure to dig our heels in at home and write a new record," said frontman John Baizley. "We spent the entirety of the past year dedicating ourselves to the new album. Without the break from touring and the time we took to rest and reflect, we would have been entirely unable to write this new record. We have become re-inspired. Now it's time to get back out on the road."

Yellow & Green was produced by John Congleton (Explosions in the Sky, St. Vincent, Xiu Xiu,) who also produced the 2009's Blue Record.

The band will be hitting the road on April 25 as part of a touring packaged with Meshuggah and Decapitated (full dates here.)

Yellow & Green is out July 17 via Relapse Records.