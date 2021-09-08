Bass Player's new issue pays tribute to Dusty Hill

We celebrate the life and music of Dusty Hill in Bass Player's new issue. The ZZ Top bassist passed away on July 27 at the age of 72, having risen to the very top of his profession with over half a century’s worth of effortlessly cool bass playing alongside guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard.

Dusty’s path crossed with ours a few times over the years, and whenever we met him he always made a long-lasting impression as a man who cared little for the trappings of fame and fortune: instead, he focused on his music, regarding his career with humility and humor. We will miss him.

It’s another interviews-packed issue of BP: we also spend quality time with the great George Porter, Jr, once of the Meters; Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip; Rory Gallagher’s bassist Gerry McAvoy; Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann; and a host of more recently-arrived bassists from bands as disparate as Sparks, Duran Duran and Cradle Of Filth. Their music may differ radically, but their creative philosophies are the same, in other words to be the best bass players they can be.

That, of course, is our objective too: to get you to the next stage of your bass journey. Our world-class bass teachers Ryan Madora, Steve Lawson, Phil Mann and Rich Brown will guide you along the way, no matter where you may be right now. Why not take the next step towards your full potential today?

