Laura Lee of Khruangbin is the cover star of the new Bass Player, out now

At the heart of Khruangbin’s strangely compelling blend of musical genres is a bass player of astounding economy and taste: a perfect candidate for your attention as the cover star of this magazine. Laura Lee isn’t only a musical force to be reckoned with: she’s an artistic visionary whose revealing interview tells us much about the dynamics of being in a successful, but resolutely non-mainstream, band.

As usual, we don’t discriminate between musical genres in Bass Player. We enter classic Hollywood metal territory in a deep chat with Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe, we enter the jazz world with the great Dave Young, and we head to Bangladesh to explore the world of Bassbaba Sumon, who has stared down obstacles that would leave most of us collapsed in the corner of the studio.

With those and many more bassist interviews to absorb and enjoy, this is a packed issue even before we get to the gear reviews. Here, we encounter the biggest of all bass brands with the new Meteora bass from Fender, before shaking hands with new guys Flattley and their tasty effects pedals. Whatever you do with bass, if it’s interesting and serves a useful purpose, the doors of Bass Player are open to you. It’s how our community works. Enjoy the new issue!

