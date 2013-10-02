Bass Player Live! 2013 to Honor Geezer Butler, Lee Rocker and Tal Wilkenfeld

Bass Player Live! 2013, an all-star concert and more, will take place November 9 and 10 in Hollywood, California.

The annual event will feature bass clinics and exhibitors and will be highlighted by the November 9 Bass Player LIVE! Concert & Awards Show, which is presented by Hartke.

The concert, which will take place at the Fonda Theatre, will honor a true heavy metal legend, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler. Also among the honorees are rockabilly bass legend Lee Rocker of Stray Cays and jazz-rock phenom Tal Wilkenfeld (Jeff Beck), who will be presented with the “Young Gun” award.

The concert and awards show will be hosted by Jim Norton (comedian/actor/radio host/New York Times best-selling author).

"Lee Rocker actually made the standup bass look cool," Norton says. "Geezer Butler is simply the most underrated bassist and lyricist of all time."

Musicians participating in the Butler tribute include Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society), Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Corey Taylor (Stone Sour, Slipknot), along with guest bassists including Billy Sheehan (the Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Jason Newsted (Newsted) and Rex Brown (Kill Devil Hill, Pantera). More names will be added soon!

“Terry 'Geezer' Butler is my No. 1 influence and greatest teacher of electric bass in heavy metal music,” Newsted says. “All true metal bassists look up to Geezer as a pioneer and godfather of our chosen instrument. The best, ever.”

Tickets are available at bassplayerlive.com. Weekend package tickets that include the concert and awards show along with all clinics and exhibits cost $90. Tickets for the Bass Player LIVE! concert and awards show also can be purchased separately as follows:

Day Pass for Saturday OR Sunday: $37.50

Day Pass for Saturday AND Sunday: $52.50

Bass Player LIVE Concert general admission: $42.50

Bass Player LIVE Concert balcony seat: $45

All-Inclusive Day Pass for Saturday and Sunday, plus general admission concert ticket: $90

NOTE: Each day pass purchase includes a complimentary subscription to Bass Player magazine.

The Bass Player LIVE! clinics and exhibitors will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, at S.I.R. Studios on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Bass players of all ages, levels and styles are invited. Doors for the Fonda Theatre open 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9. The concert begins 7:30 p.m.

“Bass Player LIVE! is the biggest and baddest bass event of the year,” says Bass Player editor Brian Fox. “This year’s lineup is our heaviest yet. When it comes to hard rock bass playing, Butler wrote the book. That he continues to perform with every bit the raw intensity of his early days in Black Sabbath is an inspiration for players of all ages and all styles. With the Stray Cats, Lee Rocker took the upright bass — already one of the coolest instruments ever—and somehow made it even more hip, slapping the snot out of it to codify the sound of rockabilly bass.

"Tal Wilkenfeld personifies the bright future of rock bass. From her work with Jeff Beck, Herbie Hancock and Joe Walsh to her fleet-fingered solo work, Tal’s refreshing fusion of jazz, soul, funk and rock is something we’ve had our ears and eyes on for a long time. We’re thrilled and honored to have these three artists anchor an evening of amazing performances.”

The daily schedule of clinics and panels is as follows (subject to change):

Saturday, November 9

10:30-11:30 AM

Room A: David Ellefson (Megadeth) & Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Room B: Carlos Del Puerto, Jr. (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Chris Botti)

12:30-1:30 PM

Room A: Lee Rocker (with guest guitarist Buzz Campbell)

Room B: Billy Sheehan (Winery Dogs, solo artist)

2:30-3:30 PM

Room A: Michael Manring (solo artist)

Room B: Rhonda Smith (Prince, Jeff Beck)

4:30-5:30 PM

Room A: The Changing Face of L.A. Session Bass

Room B: Janek Gwizdala (solo artist, Randy Brecker)

Sunday, November 10

11:00 AM-Noon

Room A: Nathan East (Toto, Fourplay, Eric Clapton)

Room B: Adam Nitti (Solo Artist)

12:45-1:45 PM

Room A: Jerry Jemmott (Gregg Allman, Aretha Franklin)

Room B: Working Bassist Panel with Rickey Minor (Tonight Show)

2:15-3:15PM

Room A: Conversation Series Hosted by Hartke with Rex Brown (Kill Devil Hill, Pantera), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth), David Ellefson (Megadeath) & Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Room B: Artists to be Announced

4:00-5:00PM

Room A: Nate Watts (Stevie Wonder)

Room B: Hadrien Feraud

The full itinerary of clinics and list of exhibitors can be found at bassplayer.com.

Additional musicians expected to attend Bass Player LIVE! include Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), Jason Newsted (Metallica), Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Brian Bromberg (Solo artist), Juan Alderete (The Mars Volta), Scott Reader (Kyuss), Bakithi Kumalo (Paul Simon), Sean Hurley (John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (Rudder), Phil Chen (The Doors), Ready Freddie Washington (Steely Dan), Damian Erskine (Gino Vanelli), Jimmy Earl (The Jimmy Kimmel Show), Mike Merritt (The Conan O'Brien Show), Brandino (Robbie Krieger), Ariane Cap (Lara Price), Igor Saavedra (Solo Artist), Jeff Hughell (Six feet Under), Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Eminem), Alphonso Johnson (Solo Artist, Jazz Legend), Bob Glaub (Studio Great), Bunny Brunel (Solo Artist), Jerry Watts (LAMA, Session Bassist), Oskar Cartaya (J-Lo, Solo Artist), Alex Al (Arsenio Hall), Lance Morrison (Volto!), Brandino (Robbie Krieger), Jim Norton (Comedian), Dug Pinnick (King's X, Tres Mts.), Blasko (Ozzy Osborne), Evan Brewer (The Faceless), J.D. DeServio (Black Label Society), Bubby Lewis (Lupe Fiasco, Snoop Dogg), Norm Stockton (Bobby Kimball) and Rudy Sarzo (Whitesnake, Quiet Riot).

The latest list of guest musicians can be found at bassplayer.com.

For more about Bass Player, visit bassplayerlive.com and facebook.com/bassplayermag.