Bass Player LIVE! Set for November 8 and 9 in Los Angeles: Featuring System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian, Rudy Sarzo and Rhonda Smith

Bass Player LIVE! returns to Los Angeles for a seventh year November 8 and 9, 2014.

System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian, Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Blue Oyster Cult) and Rhonda Smith (Prince, Jeff Beck) are the latest additions to the roster!

The event will include two full days of clinics and exhibitions at S.I.R. Studios, plus a special Saturday-evening session featuring the presentation of Bass Player’s Young Gun Award to Henrik Linder of Dirty Loops and the Lifetime Achievement Award to session legend Abraham Laboriel.

During the evening, Henrik will perform with Tribal Tech’s bassist Gary Willis, keyboardist Scott Kinsey and drummer Kirk Covington. In addition, Abraham will perform with his group Open Hands, also featuring keyboardist Greg Mathieson, saxophonist Justo Almario and drummer Bill Maxwell. Additional performances and jams will be announced in the coming weeks.

The wide-ranging clinics for bassists of all styles and skill levels also include the Bass Player LIVE! debuts of Gary Willis and Chuck Rainey, TV’s “Face of Bass” Rickey Minor, prog/metal hero dUg Pinnick, a bass education roundtable led by Steve Bailey, a bass setup panel clinic that includes master luthiers Roger Sadowsky, plus Mike Tobias and more.

The Bass Player LIVE! schedule of daytime clinics is as follows (subject to change):

Saturday, November 8

10:30-11:30 AM

Room A: Rhonda Smith (sponsored by PRS)

Room B: Wojtek Pilichowski

12:30-1:30 PM

Room A: Steve Bailey Education Panel with Alphonso Johnson, Jerry Watts, Norm Stockton, Janek Gwizdala and Roy Vogt

Room B: Oskar Cartaya Latin Bass Roundtable with Carlitos DelPuerto and John Pena

2:30-3:30 PM

Room A: Abraham Laboriel, Bakithi Kumalo and Hutch Hutchinson (sponsored by Kala)

Room B: Legends of New York Bass: Chuck Rainey and Jerry Jemmott

4:30-5:30 PM

Room A: Henrik Linder

Room B: TV Bass Roundtable with Mike Merritt, Jimmy Earl and John B. Williams

5:30-6:30 PM

Room B: Shavo Odadjian (sponsored by Ashdown)

Sunday, November 9

11:00 AM-Noon

Room A: dUg Pinnick

Room B: Bass Set-Up Panel with Roger Sadowsky and Mike Tobias

12:45-1:45 PM

Room A: Rickey Minor

Room B: Rudy Sarzo and Brian Bromberg

2:15-3:15 PM

Room A: Gary Willis (sponsored by Ibanez)

Room B: Multi-String Metal Mash-Up with Jeff Hughell and Nick Schendzielos

4:00-5:00 PM

Room A: Tim Lefebvre

Room B: Nik West

Tickets are on sale now at bassplayerlive2014.eventbrite.com. Single-day and weekend packages for the Bass Player LIVE! clinics and exhibits are available and priced as follows:

• S.I.R. Studios day pass for Saturday OR Sunday – $37.50 plus fees

• S.I.R. Studios weekend pass – $52.50 plus fees

Note: Each day pass purchase includes a complimentary subscription to Bass Player magazine. All Saturday and weekend passes include access to all award presentations and performances during the special Saturday evening session.

The Bass Player LIVE! clinics and exhibitors will be located at S.I.R. Studios on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bass players of all ages, levels and styles are invited to attend.

The special Saturday-evening session at S.I.R. runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. November 8, featuring performances and award presentations including:

• The presentation of Henrik Linder’s Bass Player Young Gun Award, followed by a trio performance with Henrik, Gary Willis and drummer Kirk Covington

• The presentation of Abraham Laboriel’s Bass Player Lifetime Achievement Award, followed by a performance by Open Hands, with Abraham, keyboardist Greg Mathieson, saxophonist Justo Almario and drummer Bill Maxwell

• An All-Star Jam in Clinic Room B featuring artists from the event

• Additional special performances to be announced

Bass Player LIVE! daytime clinics on Saturday and Sunday include:

• A live clinic interview with super-hot Swedish fuze/pop trio Dirty Loops’ bass sensation Henrik Linder

• A VSOP clinic performance by Abraham Laboriel, Bakitihi Kumalo (Paul Simon) and Hutch Hutchinson (Bonnie Raitt), presented by Kala

• The Bass Player LIVE! clinic debut of iconic fretless bassist, solo artist and Tribal Tech co-founder Gary Willis

• Bass Education, led by Berklee College of Music Bass Department Chairman and renowned solo artist Steve Bailey, and featuring BP Lifetime Award Recipient and Cal Arts bass instructor Alphonso Johnson, LAMA Bass Dept. Chair and low-end specialist Jerry Watts, Nashville session bassist and Belmont University instructor Roy Vogt, and noted web teachers Janek Gwizdala (solo artist, Mike Stern) and Norm Stockton (solo artist, Bobby Kimball)

• TV Bass Roundtable with Mike Merritt of Conan, Jimmy Earl of Jimmy Kimmel Live and John B. Williams of Doc Severinsen’s Tonight Show band and the Arsenio Hall Show’s Posse

• A clinic performance and discussion with TV’s “Face of Bass,” award-winning producer and American Idol and Tonight Show with Jay Leno bandleader Rickey Minor

• A solo clinic by master rock bassist/vocalist dUg Pinnick of King’s X and Pinnick/Gales/Pridgen

• Legends of New York Bass: A historic clinic featuring past BP Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Chuck Rainey and Jerry Jemmott, who collectively have played on seminal Gotham recordings by Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, B.B. King, Roberta Flack, the Rascals and more

• Latin Bass Roundtable clinic led by Oskar Cartaya (Spyro Gyra, Herb Alpert, J-Lo), with Carlitos Del Puerto (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Chick Corea), Jon Pena (Larry Cartlon, Tania Maria, Steve Vai) and others

• A multi-string metal mashup clinic featuring Jeff Hughell (Six Feet Under, Reciprocal) and Nick Schendzielos (Cephalic Carnage, Job for a Cowboy)

• Our annual International Bassist clinic with Wojtek Pilichowski (Polish solo artist and vituoso web sensation)

Also slated to appear are: Lee Sklar (BP Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, session legend, Phil Collins), Brian Bromberg (solo artist, Bass on the Broadband), Hadrien Feraud (Chick Corea, Zawinul Legacy Band, John McLaughlin), “Ready” Freddie Washington (session legend, Steely Dan), Tal Wilkenfeld (2014 BP Young Gun recipient, solo artist, Jeff Beck), Sean Hurley (L.A. session star, John Mayer), Bob Glaub (session legend, Jackson Browne), Miles Mosley (solo artist, Chris Cornell), Nik West (solo artist, Dave Stewart), Bobby Vega (Sly & the Family Stone, Mickey Hart), Robert “Bubby” Lewis (solo artist, Lupe Fisaco, Snoop Dog) and Phil Chen (Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck)

Among the participating manufacturers at Bass Player LIVE! 2014 are Warwick, Aguilar, Sadowsky Guitars, Tech 21, Kala, Ashdown, D’Addario, Ampeg, Paul Reed Smith, Dunlop, Eden, GHS, Ibanez, Lakin Basses, N.S Design, Spector, TC Electronic, EBS, Carvin, and Mayones Basses.

Previous Bass Player LIVE! honorees and attendees include Chris Squire, Larry Graham, Geezer Butler, Verdine White, Bootsy Collins, Jack Casady, Aston “Family Man” Barrett, Charlie Haden, Rocco Prestia, Mike Watt, Billy Sheehan, Victor Wooten, Robert Trujillo, Marcus Miller, Lee Rocker, Darryl Jones, Don Was, Tal Wilkenfeld, Nathan East, and more.

Visit bassplayerlive.com for the latest information on tickets and participating artists and manufacturers.

