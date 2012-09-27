The Beatles' 2009 Remasters to be Released on Vinyl in November

The Beatles' recently remastered albums, which appeared on CD and as downloads in 2009, are slated to make their stereo vinyl debut on November 13.

The 14 albums will be manufactured on 180-gram vinyl with fully replicated artwork.

While the albums will be sold individually, fans also can buy one of 50,000 limited-edition box sets featuring all 14 albums and a 252-page hardcover book full of previously unseen photos.

This vinyl release is the result of a lengthy process at Abbey Road Studios, headed by Sean Magee, who used the original 24-bit remasters during the process.

The albums included in the release include:

Please Please Me

"Love Me Do" and "P.S. I Love You" are presented in mono (North American LP debut in stereo)

With The Beatles

(North American LP debut in stereo)

A Hard Day's Night

(North American LP debut in stereo)

Beatles For Sale

(North American LP debut in stereo)

Help!

Features George Martin's 1986 stereo remix

Rubber Soul

Features George Martin's 1986 stereo remix

Revolver

Original album

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Packaging includes replica psychedelic inner sleeve, cardboard cutout sheet and additional insert

Magical Mystery Tour

Packaging includes 24-page colour book

The Beatles ("The White Album")

Packaging includes double-sided photo montage/lyric sheet and 4 solo colour photos

Yellow Submarine

"Only A Northern Song" is presented in mono. Additional insert includes original American liner notes.

Abbey Road

Original album

Let It Be

Original album

Past Masters, Volumes One and Two (double album)

"Love Me Do" (original single version), "She Loves You," "I'll Get You" and "You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)" are presented in mono. Packaging, notes and photographic content is based on the 2009 CD release.