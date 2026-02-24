“A historically significant instrument directly tied to the evolution of modern funk”: The bass Bootsy Collins used to record a James Brown anthem has been listed on eBay

A 1969 Fender Jazz Bass originally purchased by James Brown back in 1970, before it was used and owned by Bootsy Collins, has been listed on eBay with a “buy it now” price of $74,999.99

Bearing serial number #266610, it’s described as “a historically significant instrument directly tied to the genesis and evolution of modern funk music.”

When it originally came up for auction in December last year, the bass received a winning bid of $40,000 during the auction's final moments, far surpassing its initial estimate.

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

It’s now been listed for sale by Stinson & Company, an “old school antique pawn shop” based in Portland, Maine. The shop is owned by Joseph Stinson, a former professional bassist who has overseen its care since purchasing it.

According to the eBay listing, the bass has been “maintained under professional archival standards to ensure its ongoing preservation for future study, exhibition, and documentation.”

However, the sale does not include the original strings. Stinson removed the set – believed to date from 1977 – and has listed them separately on eBay for $299. The bass is currently fitted with a new set of Rotosound Swing strings.

(Image credit: eBay)

Originally finished in Fender’s Three-Tone Sunburst, the body has been stripped back to the natural wood having once reportedly been covered in red and black psychedelic contact paper during Brown’s disco-era.

The lower horn also features two strap button holes, a modification Bootsy Collins himself confirmed as unique to his early James Brown bass, which he used to record several funk anthems including 1971’s Soul Power, Pts 1 & 2.

Late ‘60s and early ’70s Jazz Basses can be a minefield among collectors – good ones can be great (just ask Geddy Lee), but bad ones predominate.

Originality of finish and condition is all-important in this area, but thanks to signed provenance from bandleader Hollie Farris, this particular Jazz Bass is seemingly worth more than any mint condition ’70s model.

For more information on the sale, head over to the eBay listing.