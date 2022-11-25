You can get select Behringer pedals for $14 each – yes, $14 – in this unbelievable Black Friday deal over at Sweetwater

Cyber weekend is upon us, and here at Guitar World towers, for the next four days, we'll be scanning the interweb for the absolute best Black Friday guitar deals. And let us tell you that this, for sure, is one of the most tantalizing yet.

Over at Sweetwater, there's a selection of Behringer pedals just waiting to be snapped up for only $14 apiece. Yep, you read that right. $14 each.

Up for grabs are the SF300 Super Fuzz (opens in new tab), TO800 Vintage Tube Overdrive (opens in new tab), EQ700 Graphic Equalizer (opens in new tab), VD400 Vintage Delay (opens in new tab) and UO300 Ultra Octaver (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $29 each, each of these stompboxes has had its price slashed by $15, or over 50%.

That's right, for the price of a small round of drinks, you can pick up the SF300 Super Fuzz. Revealed in September as Sweetwater's best-selling pedal of all-time, this formidable fuzz box packed with 3 different sound modes for classic fuzz, grunge, and gain boost, and dedicated Gain, 2-band EQ, and Level controls for a world of tone shaping possibilities.

And for just 15 bucks, you can get your hands on the TO800, Behringer's ultra-affordable answer to the iconic Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer.

With original 4558 IC and MA150 distortion diodes for an authentic vintage sound, and dedicated Drive, Tone and Level controls for sound shaping, the TO808 is capable of everything from vintage overdrive to screaming fat tone. And for $14, you can't really go wrong.

Or maybe you're looking to fatten up your tone. If this is the case, look no further than the UO300 Ultra Octaver. Adding an octaver to your pedalboard is one of the most surefire ways to beef up your guitar sound, and with two octave voices on offer, the UO300 is one of the best affordable options on the market.

For more info, head over to Sweetwater (opens in new tab). But be quick, as these prices are only available while supplies last.