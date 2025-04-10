I spent way too long looking through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter sale – here are the 5 I’d buy

Save up to 50% off guitar gear in the Thomann Sweeter Than Chocolate Easter sale

A Pigtronix Gloamer guitar pedal on a yellow background
(Image credit: Pigtronix)

In what’s probably one of the best sales I’ve seen this year, Thomann is offering gigantic discounts of up to 50% off in their Easter sale, making it an awesome place for guitarists to shop. There are plenty of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, pedals, and amps available to pick up at significant reductions, just the ticket if you fancy something fresh over the Easter break.

Most of us haven’t got time to be scrolling through endless pages of deals however, so I’ve done the hard work for you and looked at every single one of the 372 deals that are available in the sale. Using my experience as a reviewer and judgment as the curator of our regular Deals of the Week article, I’ve picked out five of the best deals on guitar gear you can pick up right now.

PRS SE CE 24 Sandblasted Ltd
PRS SE CE 24 Sandblasted Ltd: was £729 now £497 at Thomann

If you’re looking for a great quality guitar at a low cost, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen this year. The build quality of the PRS SE range is superb, and with a £232 discount in the Thomann Easter sale, it’s incredible value for money. The build makes it feel as though it costs a lot more than it actually does, and it delivers incredibly playability and versatile tones that will mean you can cover a lot of ground with this guitar, without spending a huge amount of money.

Martin D-28
Martin D-28: was £3,333 now £2,877 at Thomann

Probably the greatest acoustic guitar of all time, the Martin D-28 is the gold standard when it comes to acoustic tone, and now you can get it for a lot less in the Thomann sale. Having recently reviewed a D-28, I can say it absolutely lives up to the hype when it comes to unplugged guitar tones. Delivering rich overtones and plenty of volume, it’s an invigorating experience playing a D-28, and with a massive £456 reduction, now more accessible than ever.

Read more: Martin D-28 review

Pigtronix Gloamer
Pigtronix Gloamer: was £191 now £85 at Thomann

If you like your guitar pedals weird, then a massive £106 off the Pigtronix Gloamer will satiate your need for wild guitar sounds. It needs to be combined with other pedals though. It’s job is part compressor, part volume sweller, so when you start adding it into your signal chain with distortion, delay, reverb, or any other kind of pedal, you can get explosions of sound that will be quite unlike anything you’ve ever heard. It’s unpredictable and not for traditionalists, but for players who love experimental sounds it's a gleeful bit of kit.

MXR Dookie Drive
MXR Dookie Drive: was £195 now £169 at Thomann

Whether you’re a Green Day fan or not, the MXR Dookie Drive is an awesome overdrive pedal and with a £26 reduction in the sale it’s great value for money too. It has that classic MXR build that’s both compact and incredibly rugged, and is essentially two drive pedals in one, allowing you to blend the sounds of different circuits together to create your desired level of saturation. It’s the sound of modified Marshall stacks in a teeny tiny footprint, and well worth a look if you need another gain stage for your pedalboard.

PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 Head
PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 Head: was £509 now £435 at Thomann

I’m a big fan of the PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 Head, and if you play hard rock or metal then you will be too. It’s got 6L6 tubes and sounds absolutely huge considering its small size, and I love that each channel has independent EQ controls. It can get super saturated but always remains articulate, and from huge lows to smooth and high top end it delivers all across the frequency spectrum. The clean tones are surprisingly good too, maintaining plenty of clean headroom and with a £74 discount in the sale, it’s a must-buy if you need a new tube amp head.

Read more: PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 Head review

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.

Jack Gardiner and Alex Hutchings
