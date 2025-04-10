I spent way too long looking through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter sale – here are the 5 I’d buy

In what’s probably one of the best sales I’ve seen this year, Thomann is offering gigantic discounts of up to 50% off in their Easter sale , making it an awesome place for guitarists to shop. There are plenty of electric guitars , acoustic guitars, pedals, and amps available to pick up at significant reductions, just the ticket if you fancy something fresh over the Easter break.

Most of us haven’t got time to be scrolling through endless pages of deals however, so I’ve done the hard work for you and looked at every single one of the 372 deals that are available in the sale. Using my experience as a reviewer and judgment as the curator of our regular Deals of the Week article, I’ve picked out five of the best deals on guitar gear you can pick up right now.

PRS SE CE 24 Sandblasted Ltd: was £729 now £497 at Thomann If you’re looking for a great quality guitar at a low cost, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen this year. The build quality of the PRS SE range is superb, and with a £232 discount in the Thomann Easter sale, it’s incredible value for money. The build makes it feel as though it costs a lot more than it actually does, and it delivers incredibly playability and versatile tones that will mean you can cover a lot of ground with this guitar, without spending a huge amount of money.

Martin D-28: was £3,333 now £2,877 at Thomann Probably the greatest acoustic guitar of all time, the Martin D-28 is the gold standard when it comes to acoustic tone, and now you can get it for a lot less in the Thomann sale. Having recently reviewed a D-28, I can say it absolutely lives up to the hype when it comes to unplugged guitar tones. Delivering rich overtones and plenty of volume, it’s an invigorating experience playing a D-28, and with a massive £456 reduction, now more accessible than ever. Read more: Martin D-28 review

Pigtronix Gloamer: was £191 now £85 at Thomann If you like your guitar pedals weird, then a massive £106 off the Pigtronix Gloamer will satiate your need for wild guitar sounds. It needs to be combined with other pedals though. It’s job is part compressor, part volume sweller, so when you start adding it into your signal chain with distortion, delay, reverb, or any other kind of pedal, you can get explosions of sound that will be quite unlike anything you’ve ever heard. It’s unpredictable and not for traditionalists, but for players who love experimental sounds it's a gleeful bit of kit.

MXR Dookie Drive: was £195 now £169 at Thomann Whether you’re a Green Day fan or not, the MXR Dookie Drive is an awesome overdrive pedal and with a £26 reduction in the sale it’s great value for money too. It has that classic MXR build that’s both compact and incredibly rugged, and is essentially two drive pedals in one, allowing you to blend the sounds of different circuits together to create your desired level of saturation. It’s the sound of modified Marshall stacks in a teeny tiny footprint, and well worth a look if you need another gain stage for your pedalboard .