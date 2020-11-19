Bergantino launches the Forté D, a tonally versatile 800W bass amp head

Bergantino Audio Systems has announced the Forté D, an 800W compact bass amp head with a host of smart, tube-mimicking features.

The latest amp to join Forté series features the company’s Big Fat Tube (BFT) technology, which aims to replicate the compression and sag of tube amps, to capture soft clipping and grittier growl alike – all via a single Drive knob.

These sounds are bolstered by Bergantino’s new Parallel Dynamic Circuitry, which delivers bass-optimized compression, and promise to integrate with the BFT to capture that elusive tube amp response.

(Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

Other features include a four-band EQ (complete with lo- and hi-mid controls), XLR-direct output, auxiliary input and bright switch.

Despite weighing just 6.5lbs, the amp outputs 350W at 8 ohms, 700W at 4 ohms, and 800W at 2 ohms.

The Forté D is available from December for $/£999. Head over to Bergantino Audio Systems for more info.