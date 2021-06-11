Bernie Marsden pays homage to Albert, BB and Freddie King with his first solo album since 2014, Kings

Bernie Marsden has announced a brand-new solo album, entitled Kings.

The LP marks both Marsden's first solo effort since 2014's Shine, and the first of his newly announced Inspirations series, which will see the former Whitesnake guitarist pay homage to a host of his influences.

The idea for the series was born after Marsden was invited to play on stage with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, who said to him, “Bernie, wouldn't it be great if we could all record the songs we grew up with as we learned to play the guitar?” Shortly after, Marsden began making a list of the inspirations he wanted to pay tribute to.

Kings sees Marsden tackle 10 classic Albert, BB and Freddie King songs, including Albert's Don't You Lie to Me, Freddie's Help Me Through the Day and BB's Help the Poor. The album also features two Marsden-penned, King-inspired bonus tracks.

The second album in the Inspirations series is entitled Chess. Due out later this year, the record will honor the Chicago-based blues label founded by Leonard and Phil Chess.

While Kings is Bernie Marsden's first full solo release since 2014, the guitarist recently collaborated with blues ace Joe Bonamassa on his 2020 album, Royal Tea.

In promotion of both Kings and Chess, as well as his 2019 paperback book Where's My Guitar?, Marsden has announced a UK tour for September and October 2021. For a full list of dates, head to Conquest Music.

Kings arrives July 23 on both digital and Digipak CD formats via Conquest Music / Little House Music.