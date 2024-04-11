“Bought by Bernie Marsden in New York at the end of the ill-fated Whitesnake, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden USA tour in 1981”: The rescheduled Marsden guitar auction offers insight into the journey of the famed collector

The auction will now take place on June 14, and showcases the enormous variety of the late guitarist’s collection

Prior to Bernie Marsden’s passing in August 2023, the Whitesnake guitar icon was engaged in selling off significant parts of his immense guitar collection, with sales via UK dealer ATB Guitars and an auction with Gardiner-Houlgate.

Following news of his death, the latter sale was postponed as a mark of respect. Now, a date for the guitar auction – which looks set to include over 100 items from Marsden’s extensive collection – has been announced: June 14.

