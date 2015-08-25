Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" Vs. "Wish You Were Here"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today’s entries below.

"EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN," POISON

Open Up and Say ...Ahh! (1988)

When you think of Eighties power ballads, one song stands head, hair and shoulders above the rest: "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

Penned by singer Bret Michaels after he discovered that his stripper girlfriend had been cheating on him, the 1988 smash hit proved that glam-metal dudes have feelings, too.

While the recorded version features a typically histrionic electric guitar solo from Poison's C.C. DeVille, Michaels' lyrical directness, solid song construction and strong acoustic playing rule the day.

Michaels has said that "People related to the song because I related to the song," and indeed, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which hit Number 1 in 1988, has since become a defining tune of the era. As for that stripper girlfriend, she's now a hedge fund investor.

”WISH YOU WERE HERE,” PINK FLOYD

Wish You Were Here (1975)

The gorgeous title track off of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ hails as the band's best-known song, and the guitar line serves as one of the most recognizable in rock history.

Written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour about feelings of alienation, it also refers to former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett and his downward journey.

The acoustic feel is supported by a 12-string guitar, which was recorded to sound as if it’s playing through an old AM radio at the beginning of the track, giving the song a strong sentimental feel that goes hand-in-hand with the lyrics of mourning.

VOTE NOW:

The Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time