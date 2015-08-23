Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Hotel California" Vs. "Roundabout"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today’s entries below.

”HOTEL CALIFORNIA,” EAGLES

Hotel California (1976)

The title track from ‘Hotel California’ is described by the band members as their take on the “high life in Lost Angeles.”

“Hotel California” was certified Gold three months after its release by the Recording Industry of America, which represents one million copies shipped. The song is one of the most well-known rock anthems, withstanding the test of time and continuing to do well in the digital age.

The tale of innocence lost and wisdom through experience are points that hit home with listeners, as well as the consistent strumming of acoustic guitar in the background, and a mixture of funk and Spanish influence intermingled in “Hotel California.”

"ROUNDABOUT," YES

Fragile (1971)

Pick up a Martin 00-8 acoustic, pluck octave harmonics at the 12th fret (essentially comprising an Em chord) and voila!-you'll have a whole room of guitar dudes sitting up and taking notice.

And with good reason-this simple move is Steve Howe's signature opening line to "Roundabout," Yes' breakthrough 1971 hit.

Make it past Howe's harmonic-heavy unaccompanied intro, and you just might have a chance at mastering this intricate prog-rock masterpiece, in which acoustics and electrics, played in classical, jazzy and rocking splendor, weave in, out and "roundabout." As for the lyrics, this is prog-you're on your own there.

