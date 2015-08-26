Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Lola" Vs. "Jack & Diane"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

”LOLA,” THE KINKS

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (1970)

“Lola” is a classic hit by The Kinks, with a story revolving around meeting a beautiful cross dresser, who originally fooled the subject into believing that he was female.

The song was ahead of its time in 1970, and many stations banned it from getting airplay in Australia because of “controversial subject matter.” Another key factor in the censorship of the song came from the BBC, who banned the track because of the product placement (they have a policy against any product placement in songs) of Coca Cola, forcing singer Ray Davies to change the lyrics to “cherry cola” in order to get radio play.

The Kinks are widely recognized by this song (and their monster-hit, “You Really Got Me”), and play it to this day. “Lola"" is also well-loved by the band, because of the controversial subject matter and arrangement of the track.

”JACK & DIANE,” JOHN MELLENCAMP

American Fool (1982)

The hit song “Jack & Diane” was released in 1982 and made waves. It spent 4 weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts, and is John Mellencamp’s most successful track.

Mellencamp based the song on the film ‘Sweet Bird of Youth.’ With lyrics revolving around the tale of a young couple growing up, and taking in all of life’s experiences, it’s a tale of fleeting youth.

In terms of recording, Mellencamp has said it was a rough one to get through: “When I play it on guitar by myself, it sounds great; but I could never get the band to play along with me. That’s why the arrangement’s so weird. Stopping and starting, it’s not very musical.”

