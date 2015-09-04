Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Stairway to Heaven" Vs. "Wish You Were Here"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time, presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today’s entries below.

"STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN," LED ZEPPELIN

Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

Led Zeppelin III was largely an unplugged affair, but "Stairway to Heaven," from the band's follow-up, wins the prize for acoustic guitar excellence.

Jimmy Page's delicately fingerpicked arpeggios made the song Zeppelin's—and rock's—definitive acoustic moment.

Over the years, "Stairway to Heaven" has dominated countless "greatest rock song ever" lists, thanks to its spellbinding mix of lyrical mysticism, compositional and production genius and instrumental virtuosity.

But its most celebrated moment remains Page's unaccompanied intro: whether heard on a radio or played by some pimply kid in a guitar store, all it takes is those first few acoustic guitar notes and you can instantly name that tune.

”WISH YOU WERE HERE,” PINK FLOYD

Wish You Were Here (1975)

The gorgeous title track off of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here hails as the band's best-known song, and the guitar line serves as one of the most recognizable in rock history.

Written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour about feelings of alienation, it also refers to former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett and his downward journey.

The acoustic feel is supported by a 12-string guitar, which is produced to sound as if it’s playing through an old AM radio at the beginning of the track, giving the song a strong sentimental feel that goes hand in hand with the sense of mourning.

VOTING CLOSED; "Stairway to Heaven" has advanced to the final.

