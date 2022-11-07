Reverb reveals the best-selling effects pedals of 2022

Last week, online gear store Reverb shared its annual list of best-selling guitars from the past 12 months, highlighting the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky design, the rise of the baritone and the six-string shakeup that Fender’s Acoustasonics have caused in the acoustic world.

Now, Reverb has revealed the units that made it into its list of highest-selling effects pedals of 2022.

As was the case with the guitar-focused lists, Reverb has also revealed and ranked the highest-performing new-for-2022 stompboxes, with only one pedal making a big enough impact to feature on both lists.

For the overall list, it makes for fairly unsurprising reading, with most of the big hitters once again taking their place on the list. The top five is completed by the Hologram Electronics Microcosm, Keeley Compressor Plus, EarthQuaker Devices Plumes, Line 6 HX Stomp and ProCo Rat 2, with the Microcosm rising from fifth spot on the 2021 list to claim top position this time round.

Outside the top five, the Rat 2 is followed by the Strymon Iridium and Boss DS-1 – which has dropped out of the first five slots – as well as the Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner, which regains its title as the most popular tuner pedal over last year’s winner, the TC Electronic PolyTune 3.

Interestingly, the PolyTune 3 has dropped off the list entirely, with the DigiTech Drop and Boss BD-2 Blues Driver capping off the top 10. Perhaps the biggest shock of the list, though, is the fact the Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer dropped almost 10 spots, with the stompbox residing right at the bottom of the list despite placing 11th in 2021.

Between the BD-2 and TS9, the MXR M169 Carbon Copy continues to be one of the most popular delay pedals, and just edges out the Chase Bliss Habit – another delay pedal that was introduced for the first time earlier this year.

Strymon had a particularly strong showing in 2022, with its Big Sky Reverb, Timeline Delay and Flint Reverb and Tremolo V1 all making the list having missed out last year. They’re surrounded by some more usual suspects, though: the JHS Morning Glory V4, TC Electronic Ditto and Dunlop Cry Baby wah GCB-95.

In 19th is the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive, which marks another drop from one of the big hitters, having occupied the 10th space in the 2021 list.

What does this all mean? Well, it shows Hologram Electronics’ innovative Microcosm looper/sampler/multi-effect pedal is continuing to win over fans, having achieved consistently higher finishes following its release in 2020.

It’s also interesting to see that the TS9 and SD-1 have fallen as much as they have, though that can probably be explained by the prevalence of clones in the market today – the EarthQuaker Devices Plumes, modeled on the TS808 Tube Screamer, being a notable performer.

Check out the full list below.

Hologram Electronics Microcosm Keeley Compressor Plus EarthQuaker Devices Plumes Line 6 HX Stomp Proco Rat 2 Strymon Iridium Boss DS-1 Distortion Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner DigiTech Drop Boss BD-2 Blues Driver MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay Chase Bliss Habit Strymon Big Sky Reverb JHS Morning Glory V4 Strymon Timeline Delay TC Electronic Ditto Looper Dunlop CryBaby Wah GCB-95 Strymon Flint Reverb and Tremolo V1 Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer

The new-for-2022 list, meanwhile, is topped by the Chase Bliss Habit, with strong showings also coming from the much-anticipated Line 6 DL4 MKII – which finished third – and the fifth-placed Universal Audio Dream ‘65 Reverb Amplifier pedal.

Boss's two Space Echo pedals – the RE-202 and RE-2 – finished sixth and ninth, respectively, and sandwich two new MXR pedals: the M306 Poly Blue Octave and CSP039 Duke of Tone.

It’s no surprise to see the Duke of Tone – the product of a collaboration between MXR and revered boutique builder Analog Man – so high on the list, after it looked to be one of the year’s hottest pedal releases when it arrived in September.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chase Bliss ) (Image credit: MXR ) (Image credit: Soldano )

Other honorable mentions include the Walrus Audio Mako M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine, which closes out the top 10, as well as the Soldano SLO Pedal, which miraculously makes it on the list at position 17 despite only arriving six days ago.

The full list can be found below.

Chase Bliss Habit EarthQuaker Devices Special Cranker Line 6 DL4 MKII Keeley Halo Andy Timmons Dual Echo Universal Audio Dream '65 Reverb Amplifier Boss RE-202 Space Echo MXR M306 Poly Blue Octave MXR CSP039 Duke of Tone Boss RE-2 Space Echo Walrus Audio Mako M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine Universal Audio Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier JHS Overdrive/Preamp Walrus Audio Slötva Multi-Texture Reverb Death by Audio Space Bender Source Audio Zio Jam Pedals Delay Llama Mk.3 Soldano Slo Pedal Walrus Audio Lore Nux NGS-6 Amp Academy Wampler Moxie

