Betcha Can't Play This: Mike Groisman's Monster Multi-Finger Tapping Lick — Video

In Guitar World's latest edition of Betcha Can't Play This, New York City-based "subway shredder" Mike Groisman returns with what we're calling a "Monster Multi-Finger Tapping Lick."

First he plays it fast, then slow. Then he explains the lick.

We shared Groisman's first three Betcha Can't Play This videos earlier this month. Feel free to check out "Subway Shredder Mike Groisman's Sweep Arpeggios,""Mike Groisman's Insane A Minor Tapping Lick" and Mike Groisman's Crazy-Fast Alternate-Picking Run.

If Groisman looks familiar, maybe it's because he often can be found playing "Crazy Train," "Stairway to Heaven" (the metal version, of course) or Europe's "The Final Countdown" at various stops along the New York City subway system.

Visit Groisman on YouTube right here.