Between The Buried And Me Announce Fall Tour Dates

North Carolina's Between The Buried And Me have announced a fall headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. You can find a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

The band will be supported on the tour by Animals As Leaders and TesseracT.

"It will be so exciting to get back out on the road and play some tunes for all our wonderful fans," said BTBAM guitarist Paul Waggoner of the upcoming tour. "Our anticipation for this tour is massive and I hope that sentiment is shared by all the metal geeks out there. The bill is loaded with some of the most forward-thinking, virtuosic musicians in the genre and the audience can expect to hear all 12 notes in every humanly audible octave many times during the course of the evening!"

The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues was released earlier this year on Metal Blade records.

Between The Buried And Me 2011 Tour Dates