Between The Buried And Me Announce Fall Tour Dates

North Carolina's Between The Buried And Me have announced a fall headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. You can find a full list of upcoming tour dates below.
The band will be supported on the tour by Animals As Leaders and TesseracT.
"It will be so exciting to get back out on the road and play some tunes for all our wonderful fans," said BTBAM guitarist Paul Waggoner of the upcoming tour. "Our anticipation for this tour is massive and I hope that sentiment is shared by all the metal geeks out there. The bill is loaded with some of the most forward-thinking, virtuosic musicians in the genre and the audience can expect to hear all 12 notes in every humanly audible octave many times during the course of the evening!"
The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues was released earlier this year on Metal Blade records.
Between The Buried And Me 2011 Tour Dates
- October 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
- October 28 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs
- October 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony (* Saints & Sinners Festival)
- October 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (* Dillinger Escape Plan supports)
- November 1 - Richmond, VA - The Hat Factory
- November 2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
- November 3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
- November 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
- November 5 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
- November 6 - Birmingham, AB - Zydeco
- November 8 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
- November 9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
- November 10 - Detroit, MI St. - Andrews Hall
- November 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
- November 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
- November 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- November 15 - Little Rock, AR - Juanita's
- November 16 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
- November 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
- November 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
- November 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's (outside)
- November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live
- November 22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
- November 23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
- November 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
- November 26 - Los Angeles, CA - House of Blues (* Saints & Sinners Festival)
- November 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
- November 29 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
- November 30 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
- December 1 - Calgary, AB - The Republik
- December 2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
- December 3 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
- December 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Center
- December 7 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
- December 8 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
- December 9 - Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights
- December 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts